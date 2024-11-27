Al Marzooqi, Samaha, Mizzon and Cordas sail through

Ricardo Vieira and Arunkumar Selvaraj. — Supplied photo

Abdullah Al Marzooqi, Giovanni Samaha, Julein Mizzon and Luka Cordas all sailed into the next round of the Men’s Open category at the 9th Al Habtoor Tennis Cup.

In Tuesday’s matches at the HUBB Tennis Club in Silicon Oasis, Marzooqi sought out a hard-fought 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 win against Cristian Costin, while Samaha blanked Gabriel Raad 6-0, 6-0 to advance.

Mizzon was an easy 6-2, 6-0 victory against Faisal Khatri and Cordas secured his second win in as many days with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Suramya Pandey.

Maktumsaheb Kazi was the lone winner in the lone Men’s Master’s Open (over-35) competition played on Tuesday.

The annual tennis competition is being held for junior boys and girls in four separate age categories (under-12, 14, 16 and 18) and three contests for seniors - namely Men’s Open, Women’s Open and Masters (35 years and above).

Finals in all eleven categories to be held alongside 27th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge on December 8.

This event is part of the ‘Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open’ - the new community initiative developed by Mubadala in partnership with the UAE Tennis Federation, and under the umbrella of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

The programme provides a unique pathway for aspiring players within the UAE to elevate their skills and make their mark on the global tennis stage. The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open series is fully sanctioned by the UAE Tennis Federation and will take place at multiple venues across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah.

Points accumulated through the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tournaments will not only contribute to a player’s official UAE ranking, but also to a distinct Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open ranking.

RESULTS

Men’s Open:

Abdullah Al Marzooqi bt Cristian Costin 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 Giovani Samaha bt Gabriel Raad 6-0, 6-0 Julien Mizzon v Faisal Khatri 6-2, 6-0 Luka Cordas bt Suramya Pandey 6-1, 6-2 Over 35 Masters: Maktumsaheb Kazi bt Mike Keolakhone 6-0, 6-2.