Al Hamra hosts second Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series Presented by DP World

Victor Larsson (The Els Club) with Tommy Fleetwood and officials at the prize presentation of last month's Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series held at Jumeirah Golf Estates - the first of a three-part series. - Supplied photo

Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah will host the second event of the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series Presented by DP World, which tees off tomorrow (Friday).

A full field of 69 players will compete in 23 three-ball groups, with the first tee time set for 7:00 am, where Oscar Craig from Jumeirah Golf Estates will strike the opening shot. The final tee time will be at 10:40 am.

Among the participants are Victor Larsson and Ananyaa Sood, both from The Els Club Dubai, who claimed victory in their respective divisions during the first event of the series at Jumeirah Golf Estates last month.

Paul Booth, General Manager of Al Hamra Golf Club, said: "We are excited by this significant new event on the UAE golfing calendar and we are especially proud to be one of the host golf clubs."

The tournament is officially backed by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and supported by the Emirates Golf Federation, which serves as the host-sanctioning body.

As a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier, the event will award WAGR points, with support from The R&A.

The final event of the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series will take place from January 10–12, 2025, at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.