Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club back with exciting new season

Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, president of the UAE Polo Federation, and IFZA chairman Martin G. Pedersen. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM

The Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club is back with another season of exciting polo matches, sponsored by IFZA.

Every year the AHPRC polo season brings talented players from all over the world to shine a light on Dubai’s pivotal role in strengthening the polo industry globally.

This year the highly anticipated polo season will commence with the "Ladies Charity Cup," an event that carries a profound message of purpose and compassion.

Scheduled for October 28, this season opener not only highlights the thrilling sport of polo but also serves as a platform to raise awareness for a noteworthy cause.

To begin the season’s preparation, Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Al Habtoor Group, Founder of the renowned Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series (DPGC), President of the UAE Polo Federation, and IFZA Chairman Martin G. Pedersen, reaffirmed their commitment during an MoU ceremony and officially signed the sponsorship deal warmly welcoming IFZA as the official season sponsor.

With IFZA as the official sponsor, the season will continue until April 6, 2024, offering a dynamic line-up of competitive tournaments complemented by special exhibition matches and engaging kids' polo games in one of the longest polo seasons around the world.

The continued collaboration underscores the dynamic synergy between the two organisations as they share an unwavering commitment to enhancing the position of Dubai and the UAE as a leading destination for both living and doing business.

To make this season even more exciting for visitors, IFZA is thrilled to elevate its hospitality lounge concept, where it will extend its warm hospitality to valued partners and other exclusive guests.

"We have established a robust foundation, driven by the passion of our dedicated team, in introducing the 'Sport of Kings' to the Middle East. Each year, we contribute to the growth of polo in the United Arab Emirates by elevating the calibre of play in the region and nurturing valuable partnerships that share our vision," said Mohammed Al Habtoor.

“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome back IFZA as our sponsor for another year of exhilarating polo at AHPC. With IFZA's unwavering support, we consistently host exceptional polo seasons, commencing with the world-renowned DPGC series and extending to the various independent polo events held throughout the season.”

