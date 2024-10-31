Ajman’s Al Zorah Golf Club expands management team with key new appointments

New appointments at Al Zorah Golf Golf, Ajman - Freddie Price (left) and Austin Cahill. - Supplied photo

Golf Al Zorah Golf Club in the UAE has bolstered its senior staff by welcoming two esteemed industry professionals to its golf team.

Austin Cahill has been appointed the new head of golf at the club in Ajman, Al Zorah City, while Freddie Price will take on the role of golf professional.

Cahill, a well-respected figure in the Middle East golf scene, brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Abu Dhabi Golf Club and the internationally renowned Yas Links.

As head of golf, he will play a pivotal role in elevating the member and guest experience, overseeing all aspects of the golf operations department. This role includes leading the golf operations team and ensuring that service standards within the club’s facilities — including the state-of-the-art new clubhouse that will open soon — align with Al Zorah’s luxury standards.

Cahill will also manage event coordination, membership engagement and guest services to create a seamless, memorable experience for every visitor.

New appointments at Al Zorah Golf Golf, Ajman - Freddie Price (left) and Austin Cahill.. - Photo Instagram

Cahill’s appointment will help to ensure a smooth transition following the recent departure of golf operations manager Stephen Payne to further his career in the Middle East. Payne has already made an impressive start to his new role, travelling to Prague in his first week to support a sponsored members event.

Meanwhile, Price will bring his vast knowledge and passion for the sport to Al Zorah’s members and guests, taking full advantage of the venue’s state-of-the-art academy facilities to deliver world-class teaching.

In December 2023, the club unveiled a new 850m2 putting green to complement the existing driving range, while further investment has included the recent installation of the latest Trackman launch monitor technology and new floodlights to enable coaching to take place day and night. In addition, an upgraded pro shop and changing facilities will be among the many features of the new clubhouse.

The position at Al Zorah is Price’s first role in the UAE, having previously taught at Royal Blackheath Golf Club in England for five years following a spell playing on the professional circuit, and golfers have been eager to request his services in his first few weeks in the job, with his teaching diary quickly filling up.

Phil Henderson, General Manager of Al Zorah Golf Club, said: “We strive to attract the best talent in golf to match the standards of our course and facilities, and we are delighted to have done just that with these two appointments.

“Austin has done exceptional work at Abu Dhabi Golf Club and knows the golf industry here very well. He’s the perfect person to head up our golf offering as we enter an exciting new age for the club with the new clubhouse almost ready to open.