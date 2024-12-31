Ahmed, Klein and Craig brothers headline UAE challenge in ProDreamUSA UAE Open

The UAE's Rayan Ahmed is one of the leading contenders. - Photo Instagram

The Els Club, Dubai will host the 54-hole ProDreamUSA UAE Open this week with a strong field of young talent from the UAE and around the world vying for victory.

Among the leading local contenders are multiple local champions Rayan Ahmed (UAE), along with Mo and Oscar Craig (JGE, TFA), and Louis Klein (Czech Republic).

This prestigious event, open to boys and girls under 21 as of January 1, 2025, offers World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, supported by The R&A, making it an important milestone for the UAE's up-and-coming golf stars. Players will compete for the overall gross title and prizes in various age and gender categories.

The official practice round takes place on Wednesday, January 1st, with the competition set to begin the following day. After 36 holes, there will be a cut with the final round reserved for those who make the cut.

The overall gross champion, whether a boy or a girl, will be crowned the ProDreamUSA UAE Open Champion, with additional prizes for winners in age and gender categories.

On the women’s side, top players like Imogen Hall (England) and Ananyaa Sood (The Els Club, Dubai) are also among the names to watch.

The field features 37 players, with 11 travelling in from international locations and seven UAE clubs represented. The tournament’s first tee time is set for 8:44 AM on Thursday, with Klein, Oscar Craig, and Ahmed in the opening group. The final group tees off at 9:56 AM.

Tom Rourke, General Manager of The Els Club, Dubai, commented, “We are thrilled to host the first ProDreamUSA UAE Open and to welcome these elite junior golfers to The Els Club.