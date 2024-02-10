Afif nets penalty hat-trick as Qatar defeat Jordan to retain Asian Cup

Godolphin handler wins feature races at Meydan racecourse as Seemar and O''Shea battle for a share of the spotlight
Akram Afif scored a hat-trick of penalties as Qatar beat Jordan 3-1 in the Asian Cup final on Saturday at Lusail Stadium to win their second straight continental title.
The forward struck in the first half of the final and then twice after the break at Lusail Stadium to finish as the tournament's leading scorer with eight goals.
Yazan Al Naimat had leveled the game in the second half, but Qatar was awarded two penalties on video review and Afif showed no nerves to convert on both occasions.
More to follow ...
Winners face key contest in Abu Dhabi on Saturday were they will be looking for a win against already-qualified MI
Al Wathba Endurance Village set to host a race that holds a special place in everyone's heartswith a diverse programme of activities
The Purebred Arabian race is the high highlight of an exciting seven-race card at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on February 17
After 50 intense matches two of the smallest countries in the tournament meet in Saturday's showpiece match at the historic 88,900 seater Lusail Stadium
Batter becomes first Aussie and third cricketer overall after New Zealand's Ross Taylor and India's Virat Kohli to play 100 international matches across all formats
Del Solar broke the previous record of 58 held by Stephan Jaeger from the first round of the Ellie Mae Classic in 2016
The motorsports extravaganza will feature the title-deciding 2024 Asian Le Mans where over 40 cars will gear up to earn their place at the illustrious 24 Hours of Le Mans