Afif nets penalty hat-trick as Qatar defeat Jordan to retain Asian Cup

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 9:36 PM

Last updated: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 9:37 PM

Akram Afif scored a hat-trick of penalties as Qatar beat Jordan 3-1 in the Asian Cup final on Saturday at Lusail Stadium to win their second straight continental title.

By Agencies

The forward struck in the first half of the final and then twice after the break at Lusail Stadium to finish as the tournament's leading scorer with eight goals.

Yazan Al Naimat had leveled the game in the second half, but Qatar was awarded two penalties on video review and Afif showed no nerves to convert on both occasions.

More to follow ...

