ADXC 8 fighters wow fans during open workout in Al Ain

Chinese fighter Peiqin Ge speaks to the presenter at Bawadi Mall in Al Ain. — Supplied photos

Fans in Al Ain were treated to an exciting preview of the upcoming Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 8) as fighters showcased their skills during an open workout at Bawadi Mall on Monday.

The event brought the excitement of combat sports to the heart of the city, with athletes from across the globe delivering an unforgettable display of athleticism and technique.

Global names like James Gallagher, Jafel Filho, Cyborg, Haisam Rida, Thalison Soares, and Peiqin Ge, all on the ADXC 8 fight card, brought their world-class skills to the workout, demonstrating the dynamic mix of grappling and striking that defines ADXC.

Local favourites Khaled Al Shehhi and Shamma Al Kalbani also electrified the crowd, drawing loud cheers as they represented the UAE on the international stage.

“I’m thrilled to have had the chance to explore Al Ain and its stunning cultural and tourist landmarks that showcase the UAE’s rich history,” said James Gallagher. “The tour was a memorable experience that allowed me to connect with fellow athletes on the fight card and heightened my excitement for the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship. This event has established itself as a leading competition in the world of combat sports, and I’m eager to step into the cage, give it my all, and aim for victory.”

The event created an electric atmosphere, giving spectators a chance to interact with the fighters, take photos, and build anticipation for the main event on Friday. The open workout not only showcased the skill and charisma of the athletes but also highlighted the global appeal of ADXC as it continues to grow in popularity.