Adrian Meronk: ‘The team dynamic is growing on me as I look forward to what’s ahead on LIV Golf’

I write this diary column as I get ready to fly from Dubai to Florida for the LIV Golf Miami event at Trump National, Doral in the US, which takes place third weekend.

It is still only a few weeks since I joined LIV Golf but it has certainly been a whirlwind and an opportunity that came up a little out of the blue. I discussed it with my family, friends and my management team and it was one I could not refuse. It meant I quickly changed all my plans on where to live and so much more – I am very happy I now have Dubai as my home and a 12-month base. I have enjoyed all my time in Dubai over the last couple of years, and have been made very welcome by some new friends.

I am excited to be part of the Cleeks GC team where I will play alongside Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, and Kalle Samooja. It has been a long time – probably, since my amateur days, that I have been involved in team golf. And it is one that I am embracing.

As a team, the Cleeks are in 11th place which we need to work on and I am in 17th in the Individual Standings.

The format of a shotgun start has taken me time to adjust to, but I suppose we have only played four events on the 14-event season’s LIV Golf calendar so far.

Also, with all four scores counting for the final round that can be a challenge as we have seen with some of the last-day team scores this year.

In traditional golf, there is a 36-hole cut and if you do not make that, you are on your way home to prepare for the next tournament or whatever you choose.

That is not the case in these 54-hole LIV Golf events.

Whether you are playing well, or badly or you are just not sure the final day is so important, especially the team element. The team dynamic is growing on me.

After LIV Golf Miami I am off to The Masters. I am fortunate to be eligible to play in all four Majors this season for the second year in a row – thanks to my top 50 finish in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) at the end of 2023.

This will be my second visit to Augusta and one I am really excited about.

Last year I shot 73 and 76 to miss the cut. It is never easy playing golf courses for the first time – especially Augusta and taking everything in is quite an experience.

This time I hope I will be better prepared.

I am still a big fan of the DP World Tour and they are the reason I am where I am in life and my career having come through the Challenge Tour.

I see I am still ranked fourth in the DP World Tour’s 2024 Race to Dubai and I really hope matters can be sorted out at the top. I am still a member of the DP World Tour and would like, somehow, to play in some events this season.

It was inevitable that my OWGR status would slip with, currently, my schedule only including the four Majors as qualifiers for OWGR points. I have only played in six Majors in my career to date with a tied 23rd my best finish in last year’s Open.

I currently stand in 55th place in the OWGR as of this week, fingers are crossed I can play well in the Majors this season – that is one of the things missing from my golfing CV.

Wish me luck and keep in touch!

