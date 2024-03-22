Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub to host ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

Bangladesh women's team training at Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub in 2022 File

Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub has been selected to host the upcoming 10-team ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2024 in April and May.

The competition will determine two spots at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, which takes place in Bangladesh in September and October this year.

As well as host nation UAE, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda, USA, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe will all feature in Abu Dhabi.

The 2022 equivalent was also played out at Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, with Bangladesh and Ireland going on to secure qualification.

This year, the two groups of five teams will play double-header games at two separate pitches on the same site; the Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval.

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub said: "It is always a privilege to host ICC events and we are thrilled to welcome the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2024 back to our venue. The event in 2022 was an undeniable success and the quality of cricket on display was incredible.

"At Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, we place great importance on the development of women's sport both in and out of the UAE. We believe that if you can see it, you can be it - and these tournaments have the potential to inspire young girls and women all over the world.

“Both ourselves and Abu Dhabi Sports Council take this responsibility seriously and we're excited to deliver yet another thrilling tournament across our venue," Boucher added.

The news comes hot on the heels of two new tournaments launched by Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, which also saw its Tolerance Oval host its first Test match where Ireland made history by beating Afghanistan in the longest format at the start of the month.

Both the inaugural seasons for the Abu Dhabi Women's T20 and Abu Dhabi Counties Super Cup brought teams to the UAE capital from the UK.

The women's tournament featured The Blaze and the South East Stars, with the former lifting the trophy after winning the three-match series 2-1. Six county sides then contested the Abu Dhabi Counties Super Cup, where Yorkshire beat Nottinghamshire in the final.

A Team Abu Dhabi side competed alongside Yorkshire, Notts, Warwickshire, Somerset and Essex, ensuring that all members of the visiting squads got matches and that top local talent were provided an opportunity to compete against the best players in country cricket.

The women's tournament has also laid out plans to feature the UAE national team in future additions and the first season of both these tournaments was broadcast all over the world to a global audience.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2024 takes place from 21 April - 7 May and includes 32 matches, including the final inside the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium.

