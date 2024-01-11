Ab de Villiers says Kohli has to play in T20I squad to inspire youngsters

Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard join Thomas Bjorn for EGF and Dubai Creek Juniors at Dubai Creek Resort
Former South Africa star batter AB de Villiers backed India's decision to include Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20I squad for the Afghanistan series.
The mainstay batters made a comeback to India's T20I setup for the first time since the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Their inclusion comes as a major development for the Men in Blue ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.
However,will not be available for selection for the first of the upcoming 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan due to personal reasons
De Villiers talked about the inclusion of experienced batters in the T20 setup and he sees their presence as a need for India to win the World Cup.
"I understand (criticism on the selection of Rohit and Kohli), but at the end of the day, it is a cricket World Cup. If Virat Kohli is good enough, he has to play. I don't care whether he is managing his career a little bit because he is a touch older.
"But 20-year-olds will understand that the legendary Rohit and Virat are needed to help India win the T20 World Cup. I wish I had that management when I was 35, de Villiers said on his official YouTube channel.
"I think India have shown their intent by adding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to their T20I squad. They're clearly thinking about the T20 World Cup," de Villiers added.
