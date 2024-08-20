A Letter from America: Dubai-born Josh Hill says he's balancing gym discipline with a 'lot of golf'

Dubai born Josh Hill - back home grinding on the driving range at the University of Tennessee.. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:13 PM

Josh Hill, born and raised in Dubai, has been having an outstanding year in the world of golf.

Now back in the US to continue his golf scholarship at the University of Tennessee, Hill has demonstrated his talent and potential across several high-profile events this summer.

His busy schedule saw him make the Final Qualifying rounds for both the US Open and the US Amateur, showcasing his ability to compete at the highest levels of the sport. In addition, he reached the last 32 in The Amateur Championship, further proving his skills on the golf course.

The 20-year-old Hills also made an impressive showing in the St Andrews Links Trophy, one of the most prestigious amateur tournaments, where he tied for seventh place. This achievement highlights his consistency and skill in challenging conditions.

Representing England in the Home Internationals at Murcar Links Golf Club in Scotland, Hill contributed to his team’s performance, with England finishing second to Ireland. This international experience is invaluable for his development as a golfer.

Balancing his studies and athletic commitments at the University of Tennessee, Josh Hill's performances this summer reflect his dedication and ambition. His progress in these competitive tournaments not only adds to his growing resume but also positions him as a promising talent in the golf world. It will be interesting to follow his continued development and see where his career takes him next.

We will all remember not so long ago in early 2022 when Josh made the cut in both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and HERO Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour.

Speaking to Khaleej Times from the US, Josh said: “It is now time to go back to College – I am now ready to start my new term.

“My immediate plans are to play in the regular US College tournaments and then take some time off at the end of the year.

“The year 2024 got off to a poor start – but has since got better and I am ready to make it even better,” he added.

“My weekly routine at College is a lot of working out with a disciplined gym and exercise programme and a lot of golf - not forgetting, of course, the study work.

“It is good to see that the UAE is hosting the Asia versus Europe Bonallack Trophy at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah at the start of 2025 – I would not say it is my number one target for 2025 – but it would be great to play in it representing Europe,” concluded Josh.