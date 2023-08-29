Working out, sipping coffee in space: Learn all about UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's experience this Friday

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 1:01 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 1:08 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is set to come home this weekend, and Dubai-based Emirates will feature a one-of-kind interview with him to talk about his ‘inflight experience’ in space on Friday.

“Going to the ends of the Earth in a quest for the best entertainment is nothing new for Emirates ice, and this time the award-winning inflight entertainment system will feature a live interview with AlNeyadi, chatting about his ‘inflight experience’ in space, as he fearlessly floats 400 kilometres above our planet,” Emirates announced on Tuesday.

The interview will be shown live on the Emirates World Channel from September 1. According to the latest update from Nasa, AlNeyadi and the rest of Crew-6 (Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev) will undock from the space station aboard SpaceX Dragon spacecraft named Endeavour, no earlier than September 2, Saturday, before splashing down off the coast of Florida 24 hours later.

According to Emirates, the interview was conducted from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) Mission Control Centre in Dubai, via NASA in Houston, through a space to ground communication link.

Staying connected

The interview was conducted by Emirates SVP of IFE and Connectivity Patrick Brannelly, and the discussion revolves around AlNeyadi fondly describing “his inflight meals, how he stays connected to family and the entertainment available onboard the spacecraft.”

At an incredible ISS altitude of 400 kilometres and an orbital speed of 28,000 kilometres per hour, the live footage is interspersed with AlNeyadi enjoying his coffee in microgravity, conducting experiments, and strapping in for his daily workout where he overlooks spectacular views of planet Earth and takes in the weather conditions of our world at a glance.

After living in microgravity for almost half a year, there will be changes in AlNeyadi’s body when he returns to Earth.

He accomplished the first spacewalk for the Arab world outside the ISS on April 28 this year. He has likewise conducted several experiments and scientific studies on how microgravity affects the human body, in collaboration with UAE universities and international space agencies.

