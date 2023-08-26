Watch: Liftoff! Four Crew-7 astronauts now on their way to ISS to replace UAE's AlNeyadi and team

Photo: X

SpaceX on Saturday announced the launch of the new crew of four astronauts bound for the International Space Station (ISS).

Dubbed Crew-7, the mission is commanded by American Jasmin Moghbeli and includes Andreas Mogensen of Denmark, Satoshi Furukawa of Japan, and Konstantin Borisov of Russia.

Here are the Crew-7 astronauts:

The liftoff for this crew meant UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's return to Earth will be happening soon.

In a previous interview, Dubai's space authorities said once Crew-7 launches, "it could be a week to 10 days before Sultan returns".

Nasa earlier said AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 colleagues will return to Earth "no earlier than September 1".

