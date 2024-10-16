UAE: Testing innovation in space? Abu Dhabi startup, overseas university chosen to send payload aboard satellite

Dream of testing your ideas in space? Now, it could be a reality. Two entities were selected to send and test their payloads in space aboard the PHI-2 satellite.

This comes under the 'Access to Space for All', which seeks to provide the opportunity for countries and entities to test their innovations in space.

Madari Space Limited from the UAE and the Technical University of Moldova were the two selected to send their payloads.

The entities were selected by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA)

According to the announcement, Madari's payload will focus on data storage and computing services in low Earth orbit. It was also include systems to detect space debris with Artificial Intelligence integration.