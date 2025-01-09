UAE-made MBZ-SAT to blast off in January 2025 from California

Photo: File

The Arab world's most advanced Earth-imaging satellite, MBZ-SAT — the second satellite developed entirely by an Emirati team — is set to be launched into space in January 2025, according to senior officials at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

Initially scheduled for an October 2024 launch, the 700kg satellite's liftoff was delayed due to technical issues that grounded SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. During the waiting period, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had investigated the problems behind the rocket's multiple setbacks last year.

Following environmental testing conducted in South Korea, the MBZ-SAT is now in the US and is set to be launched in January 2025 from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, US.

An Emirati team of seven members are now on-site in the US, while a team in Dubai "working around the clock to ensure everything is ready for the launch", Salem Humaid Al Marri, director-general of the MBRSC, said at a Press conference on Thursday.

“We are fully prepared for the satellite launch in January of this year on a Falcon 9 rocket."

What is MBZ-SAT?

The MBZ-SAT satellite, named after President Sheikh Mohamed, marks a new era in Earth observation, offering unprecedented monitoring capabilities with exceptional accuracy across various natural and human-made targets. It is three times more powerful than KhalifaSat, an Emirati-built satellite that has been orbiting Earth since 2018.

MBZ-SAT is driven by advanced AI technology, simplifying the collection, processing, and analysis of raw data, enhancing the speed of insights and optimising space image management.

The UAE currently owns 19 orbital satellites — and MBZ-Sat will be the region’s most advanced high-accuracy, high-resolution imaging orbiter. It features a fully automated image scheduling and processing system, enabling it to generate 10 times more images than what the space centre currently produces.

Once in orbit, MBZ-SAT will monitor environmental conditions, assess water quality, support the development of agriculture, provide map preparation and analysis, and assist in disaster management efforts.

After its launch, MBZ-SAT will be operated and monitored from the space mission control room at the MBRC

Emirati-made

Ninety per cent of the satellite was built by UAE companies, strengthening the UAE's position in the space industry and promoting deeper collaborations between the public and private sectors.

To build the satellite, the space centre worked with five domestic private firms, including the Mubadala-owned aerospace manufacturer Strata, Falcon Group, Edge Group’s EPI, precision-guided systems maker Halcon, and Rockford Xellerix.

Challenges The MBRSC is utilising SpaceX's rideshare programme to launch the MBZ-SAT satellite into space. The SpaceX rideshare programme, introduced in 2019, is an affordable alternative to traditional, high-cost launch services. Since its inception, more than 200 satellites have been launched through this programme. However, when a rocket is grounded, it disrupts aerospace operations, causing delays in missions until the FAA completes its investigation and clears the vehicle for flight. This creates a backlog of payloads, which can lead to rescheduled launch windows and potentially miss critical launch times for time-sensitive missions. The most recent incident occurred in November 2024, when a helium-related issue on the first stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket caused a launch scrub from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Such incidents underscore the challenges that technical issues can pose to aerospace operations, potentially causing delays in missions until investigations are completed and the vehicle is cleared for flight. ALSO READ: 'From desert to Mars': Sheikh Hamdan says UAE space sector investment has reached Dh40 billion Sheikh Hamdan stresses MBRSC's role in developing UAE's technological capabilities