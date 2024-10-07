UAE establishes Supreme Space Council headed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

The Council's key responsibilities include forming policies for space security, managing critical infrastructure, promoting international alliances
The UAE Cabinet approved the establishment of the Supreme Space Council with a focus on establishing a robust space sector, the government announced on Monday, October 7.
The Council will be chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.
The Council's key responsibilities include formulating policies for space security, managing critical infrastructure, and promoting international collaborations.
The Council will be responsible for approving the following strategies:
1. The general policy for regulating the space sector and related activities.
2. The national priorities in the space sector, including investment and acquisition priorities for both public and private sectors involved in space activities.
3. Plans and strategies aimed at achieving space security in collaboration with international partners.
4. The comprehensive framework for managing infrastructure, facilities, and assets in the space sector.
5. The general plan for capacity building in the space sector and organizing partnerships at local, regional, and global levels.
6. Outcomes of legislation, policies, strategies, and national programs related to the space sector, in coordination with relevant entities.
With its space sector's comprehensive scope and continuing unprecedented pace of growth, the UAE is shaping the future of Earth observation, satellites and space exploration. Valued at more than $400 billion globally, the sector is transforming businesses, citizens and governments worldwide, including within the UAE.
The UAE's national space sector is a testament to its commitment to technological advancement. It is comprised of 57 space-related entities, providing 3,100 rewarding jobs. These include five space science and research centres, three universities offering space degrees, and the world-renowned satellite operators Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) and Thuraya, YahSat's mobile satellite services subsidiary. The UAE's investments in the sector have already exceeded Dh22 billion, a clear sign of its dedication to the future of space exploration.
The UAE has collaborated with international institutions and companies in the development of its expansive satellite portfolio. The UAE worked with Orbital ATK, recently acquired by Northup Grumman, to build the Al Yah 3 satellite in Virginia; partnered with Boeing to build the Thuraya-3 satellite, which provides a range of services over a large geographic region; and is collaborating with Arianespace and Airbus Defense and Space to develop and launch its Falcon Eye satellites.
