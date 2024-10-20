Meet UAE engineer selected to 'walk' on Mars in Nasa's 45-day simulation

Photo: Nasa. Image used for illustrative purpose

In a 45-day space exploration simulation in the US, Obaid AlSuwaidi, a captain engineer at the UAE Ministry of Defence has been selected to join the primary crew scheduled to "walk" on Mars.

AlSuwaidi will join the second analog study of the UAE Analog Programme that is scheduled to begin on November 1.

He will join the primary crew, including Kristen Magas, Tiffany Snyder, and Anderson Wilder, in a 45-day mission within the 650-square-foot Human Exploration Research Analog (HERA) facility at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, US. The Analog mission is part of Nasa’s Human Exploration Research Analog (HERA) Campaign 7 Mission 4.

Who is Obaid AlSuwaidi?

In his role at the Ministry, he played a key part in cultivating a skilled team to address the nation’s defence requirements, enhancing productivity, and establishing high professional standards. He also has a wealth of experience in civil and marine engineering.

AlSuwaidi holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Western Sydney University in Australia, a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from George Washington University in the USA, and a master’s degree in project management from Abu Dhabi University.

Outside of his professional commitments, he enjoys horse riding, swimming, and running.

This year, AlSuwaidi is among the fourth group of volunteers participating in an analog study in HERA. The first phase of the second analog study of the UAE Analog Programme was concluded on March 11, 2024, followed by the completion of the second and third phases on June 25, 2024 and September 23, 2024, respectively.

What is the HERA habitat?

The three-story HERA habitat is designed to simulate the conditions of space exploration on Earth, providing a unique platform for studying human adaptability to isolation and confinement. By mimicking the challenges of long-term space travel, such as missions to Mars, scientists aim to gain insights into how future astronauts will handle the extreme physical and psychological demands of deep space journeys.

During the mission, the crew will engage in various experiments, including a simulated “walk” on Mars using virtual reality, as well as activities like vegetable cultivation and shrimp farming.

Additionally, the crew will experience communication delays with Mission Control, replicating the increasing time lags expected as they "approach" Mars. These delays, which could extend up to five minutes one way, are crucial for understanding how astronauts might cope with similar conditions during future interplanetary missions. Experiments to aid in deep space missions Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General - Space Operations and Exploration Sector, MBRSC said, "We are pleased to announce the selection of Obaid AlSuwaidi for the next phase of the second analog study under the UAE Analog Programme. His involvement in this mission, in collaboration with Nasa, strengthens our scientific foundation in addressing the human factors of long-duration spaceflight." He added, "The findings from this study will play a crucial role in shaping the future strategies for deep space missions, including Mars, while reinforcing the UAE's position as a key player in international space exploration. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and inspiring future generations to drive forward our vision of space exploration and scientific discovery." The four crewmembers will participate in 18 human health experiments, focusing on physiological, behavioural, and psychological responses in a controlled environment. This research will provide valuable data, which seeks to enhance human resilience and performance in spaceflight conditions.