UAE awaits green light for MBZ-Sat liftoff

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in a photo with MBZ-Sat.— File photo

UAE-made MBZ-Sat is all set for liftoff and space authorities are now waiting for the green light from SpaceX.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is expected to announce the exact launch date soon.

“We will announce the launch date of the MBZ depending on the schedule from Space X. We are waiting to hear from them. So, once we get the final schedule, we will be announcing the same," Salem Al Marri, director-general of the MBRSC, told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Space Research Conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

MBZ-Sat — the most advanced imaging satellite in the region and the second one developed by an all-Emirati team — was scheduled for launch in October 2024 on a SpaceX rocket.

It is understood, however, that these launches depend on the green light from the launch service provider.

The UAE currently owns 19 orbital satellites — and MBZ-Sat will be the region’s most advanced high-accuracy, high-resolution imaging satellite.

Once operational, MBZ-Sat will monitor environmental conditions, assess water quality, and support the development of agriculture.

In July 2024, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the latest developments regarding the MBZ-SAT, that’s named after the UAE President.

New major initiative in progress

Al Marri also highlighted the renewed focus of the UAE-US relationship on the space sector, which comes after the historic Washington meeting of President Sheikh Mohamed and US President Joe Biden on September 23.

The UAE is fostering a new generation of space explorers and scientists through its strong collaboration with Nasa and other US partners, Al Marri said, especially with the 'UAE Airlock' as a key initiative currently in development. From the UAE's viewpoint, space is a key national priority and plays a vital role in driving economic growth, he added. “I think the relationship between the US and the UAE in all fields is a very strong relationship. When we look at the joint statement, there was a focus on space, and that focus was also centred around ‘human spaceflight’ and the ‘Gateway’ itself. We're very proud of that," Al Marri said. “There's a lot of responsibility on the space sector, and specifically the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to deliver this (UAE Airlock) and we're looking at cooperating with all countries on that work.” Work on the UAE Airlock initiative is ongoing, he said. "We'll announce at which stage we are at in terms of the airlock,” Al Marri said. “Today, we are looking at going to the Moon together. We're looking at joint science, joint missions, human space flight, additional training, all of these elements. Today, whatever we see happening in the space field, we would like to get into that and then continue that cooperation with the US,” Al Marri said.