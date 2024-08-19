UAE astronomer discovers new asteroid; celestial rock yet to be formally named

The mission named PREFIRE is expected to improve prediction by measuring heat escaping from Earth's poles for the first time
A new asteroid was discovered within the asteroid belt of the solar system by a team member of the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi.
Khalfan bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, President of the Centre, revealed that the discovery was made through the analysis of images provided by a NASA-supported programme in collaboration with international partners, including Hardin-Simmons University in Texas, the Pan-STARRS telescope and the Catalina Sky Survey project.
Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the centre, identified the asteroid while examining images captured by the Pan-STARRS 2 telescope at the Haleakala Observatory.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Following this discovery, an initial discovery certificate was issued to Odeh.
The asteroid, temporarily named '2022 UY56', will remain under this name for several years until extensive observations are conducted to determine its precise orbit, after which the International Astronomical Union will formally name it.
ALSO READ:
The mission named PREFIRE is expected to improve prediction by measuring heat escaping from Earth's poles for the first time
Dubai Crown Prince reviews strategic plans for the development and launch of satellites under the UAE Satellite Programme
Six people including 90-year-old former Air Force pilot Ed Dwight will blast off to space from the Launch Site One base in west Texas
The Earth-observation satellite, named in honour of Mohamed Bin Zayed, will be launched on a SpaceX rocket
Shareef AlRomaithi enters the Human Exploration Research Analog habitat at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center
Starlink owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting Earth
These rare emissions cause disturbances in the planet's magnetic field, creating the majestic northern lights
Authorities notified satellite operators, airlines and the power grid to take precautionary steps for potential disruptions caused by changes to Earth's magnetic field