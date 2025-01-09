UAE: Asteroid belt mission lander to be developed with help of startups, academic institutions

Photo: UAE Space Agency

Dubai's Crown Prince on Thursday witnessed the signing of an agreement to develop the lander for the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA).

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) has been selected by the UAE Space Agency to develop and execute the lander, which will be on board the MBR Explorer.

The lander will be designed to study the seventh and final asteroid of the mission, 'Justitia'.

The institute will lead the design, development and testing phases of the lander, and provide opportunities for startups to lead various aspects of the programme, in line with the mission’s strategic objectives. The lander will be developed in the UAE, with the active participation of a number of academic institutions.

The agreement supports the space agency's strategy to empower the private sector and startups and generate business opportunities by creating new areas of expertise for Emirati and international startups operating within the country. This is in part of its plan to allocate five per cent of the mission to private sector companies.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency; and Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, and representative of the Technology Innovation Institute.

TII was selected for the project following the Mission Concept Review (MCR) of the lander, which was implemented by two UAE-based startup companies, 971Space and SADEEM Space Solutions.