SpaceX says it plans to sell satellite laser links commercially

Out of a pool of 4,305 applicants, Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammad AlMulla were selected to undergo training at Nasa
SpaceX has started selling satellite lasers, which are used for speedy in-space communications, to other satellite firms, company President Gwynne Shotwell said at a conference on Tuesday.
SpaceX's thousands of Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit use inter-satellite laser links to pass data between one another in space at the speed of light, allowing the network to offer broader internet coverage around the world with fewer ground stations.
Shotwell, speaking on a panel at the Satellite industry conference in Washington, said SpaceX as a supplier will sell that technology to other companies.
"We'll roll that out ... with our new Polaris Dawn mission coming up here this summer on a Dragon capsule," Shotwell said, referring to an upcoming private astronaut flight with the company's Dragon space capsule.
Space companies have opted to sell spacecraft components to diversify revenue and shore up cash to fund bigger capital-intensive projects. SpaceX is developing and testing its next-generation Starship rocket, designed to be cheaper but far more powerful than its workhorse Falcon 9.
"We generally don't sell components, so this is a little bit of a new thing for us," Shotwell told Reuters after the panel discussion. She said SpaceX was already in talks with potential customers.
ALSO READ:
Out of a pool of 4,305 applicants, Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammad AlMulla were selected to undergo training at Nasa
Ingenuity logged 72 flights over three years, accumulating more than two hours of flight time, travelling 18km — more than 14 times farther than planned
It includes 180 days of research work across four phases with Emirati crew commencing participation in Phase 2
As part of the mission, UAE's space engineers will build a 10-tonne 'Crew and Science' airlock, the entry and exit point for astronauts on the Gateway
The agency's engineers are attempting to re-establish communications with Ingenuity
The rendezvous came about 37 hours after the Axiom quartet's Thursday evening lift-off in a rocketship from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre
The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon makes Japan the fifth nation to achieve a soft landing
Sacha Jafri previously created the world’s largest art canvas titled and sold it for Dh227.75 million in Dubai