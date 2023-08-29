'Secrets of the Moon': Chandrayaan-3 sends message from lunar surface

Photo: PTI

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 7:05 PM

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Tuesday shared a fresh update on Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan Rover which is on its expedition on the Lunar south pole.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Isro said that the rover is now on its way to uncover Moon secrets.

"Hello earthlings! This is #Chandrayaan3's Pragyan Rover. I hope you're doing well. I want to let everyone know that I'm on my way to uncover the secrets of the Moon. Me and my friend Vikram Lander are in touch. We're in good health. The best is coming soon," Isro InSight posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier on August 28, Isro said that Pragyan Rover came across a 4-metre diameter crater on the lunar surface.

Taking to X (former Twitter), Isro said, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path."

Isro said that the rover is now safely heading on a new path.

India took a giant leap on August 23, as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat.

The country became the fourth– after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

ALSO READ: