Look: UAE astronomers capture stunning image of 'barely visible' galaxy with 40 billion stars

The Satgate project will employ satellite and AI technologies to enhance the country's position as a global maritime hub
A stunning image of a 'barely visible' galaxy with 40 billion stars was photographed from Abu Dhabi on Friday, October 4.
In a recent social media post, the UAE's Astronomy Centre shared a stunning image of the Triangulum Galaxy (M33), a spiral galaxy in the Triangle constellation, as captured by the Al-Khatim Astronomical Observatory.
This distant wonder is 2.7 million light-years away, making it the second closest integrated galaxy to us. To put that in perspective, it takes light about 61,000 years to travel from one end of the galaxy to the other. This galaxy is home to around 40 billion stars and is the third largest in our local group, right behind the Milky Way and Andromeda.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Interestingly, this galaxy is barely visible to the naked eye, even in complete darkness, which makes it the most distant celestial object we can see without a telescope. The image shared by the Astronomy Centre shows numerous small red spots, which are dense clouds of hydrogen gas where new stars are currently forming.
The image captured by the Al-Khatim Astronomical Observatory is a composite of 215 individual photos, each taken over two minutes, that added up to an exposure time of 7 hours and 12 minutes.
The image was taken using an 80mm refracting telescope equipped with a light pollution filter, which helped reveal such a detailed view of this distant celestial wonder.
ALSO READ:
The Satgate project will employ satellite and AI technologies to enhance the country's position as a global maritime hub
Happening anytime between now and next September, the phenomenon can be seen with the naked human eye
Besides constructing its own space station, the South Asian country aims to send the first Indian to the moon by 2040
The programme includes 6 citizens, who will be selected through public vote
The journey is expected to last about six hours and target a location in the desert of Utah or other backup locations, depending on local weather conditions
This unique cosmic phenomenon was captured from 900 light years away — and it was spotted within the Sagittarius constellation, says expert
The country is planning at least three more space launches by 2027 and eyes to have its first lunar lander by 2032
The mission named PREFIRE is expected to improve prediction by measuring heat escaping from Earth's poles for the first time