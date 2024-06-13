Look: 'Hamburger' spotted in UAE sky; here's what it really is

An image of the object taken by the Hubble Space Telescope — Photo: X / International Astronomy Centre

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 8:39 PM

What seemed like an ordinary night on Wednesday turned out to be extra special for UAE astronomers. While watching the sky, observers in Abu Dhabi spotted a familiar shape: A hamburger.

Dr Anas Sawalha of the International Astronomy Centre (IAC) on Thursday shared a photo of a starry sky featuring two glowing discs that seemingly form a 'sandwich' — look closer and you'll see the hamburger shape.

An image of the object as it was taken by the Seal Astronomical Observatory on the evening of Wednesday, June 12. — Photography by Muhammad Odeh

This, Dr Sawalha said, is called 'Gomez's Hamburger' — named after its discoverer Artura Gomez. And this object actually surrounds a newborn star.

"It is believed that from this disc an entire star system will be formed with its planets, asteroids, and comets," the expert said.

"It was previously believed that this object was a planetary nebula, but after recent studies it turned out otherwise."

From its perspective at the Seal Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi, the experts spotted the "cloud of dust and gas surrounding this star, which appears in the form of a straight void between the two bright parts".