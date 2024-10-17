Look: 'Biggest supermoon of the year' lights up UAE skies

KT Photo: Shihab

The UAE has witnessed several celestial spectacles in the last few months, and yet another one is now in the skies. Stargazers in the country may have observed the moon looking fuller than usual, and this is because we are looking at the “biggest supermoon of the year,” according to Khadijah Al Hariri, Operations Manager at Dubai Astronomy Group.

A supermoon is when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth, and so will appear bigger than usual. Due to the proximity, the moon will also appear to be brighter to human eyesight, Khadijah said.

The supermoon is named Hunter’s Moon as it marks the beginning of hunting season and is viewed as a signal for hunters to begin preparing for the approaching cold.

Hunter’s Moon is the third out of four supermoons in 2024, and is astronomically the closest, Khadijah added. While there is no change in the actual colour of the moon, due to its increased closeness to the horizon, the light pollution may give it an orange hue, particularly when the moon is rising.

When can UAE residents spot the supermoon?

Hunter’s Moon will peak on October 17, and stay in its peak throughout the night. After its peak, it will appear to look same to the human eye for the next 2 days, although it is not a super moon. After this period, due to the changing phase of the moon, the moon may start appearing different as it enters it next phase.

The “best thing” about the supermoon is that it can be viewed from anywhere, Khadijah said. While there is no need to drive to a specific location, the moon can be better observed from open areas such as beaches. “For the full effect, it is best viewed around 7pm,” she added. If available, residents can also use telescopes or even binoculars for clearer viewing.

‘Lucky year’

The Dubai Astronomy Group also hosted a supermoon viewing event today. "It's a lucky year for us" Khadijah said, as celestial events have been abundant. With the UAE being more involved in the field of space, residents are increasingly drawn to the field. People of all age groups, from very young children to older residents, show up to these events, she added. With these events, DAG also aims to spark interest about space among the public, including encouraging university students to pursue jobs in this field. The next supermoon can be seen on November 15, so if you miss this one, fear not! You will still have another chance. Next month's supermoon will also coincide with Leonids meteor shower, with around 20 meteors per hour, expected to occur around mid-November.