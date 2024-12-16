From desert to Mars: Sheikh Hamdan says UAE space sector investment has reached Dh40 billion

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The UAE's space field has undergone remarkable transformation, with the country's investments in the sector reaching Dh40 billion over the past years, the Dubai Crown Prince said.

"We began our journey from the desert, venturing beyond the skies to reach the Moon, Mars, and even the asteroid belt," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Supreme Space Council.

Sheikh Hamdan chaired the first meeting of the Supreme Space council, during which he reviewed key economic achievements of the sector.

Research and development spending on space exploration projects has risen by 14.8 per cent compared to the previous year. Private sector financing and investments accounted for 44.3 per cent, and the sector recorded a 29 per cent annual growth in the number of companies operating within it, Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Today, the UAE proudly leads five national projects aimed at exploring the moon, Mars, and the asteroid belt. We have developed a highly skilled workforce capable of undertaking the most challenging scientific missions."

In the next phase, we aim to further strengthen the sector by fostering greater collaboration between the public and private sectors, driving innovation, and realising our aspirations for the future,” he added.

The UAE became the first country globally to launch a project to explore the asteroid belt and the first in the region to embark on a mission to explore the moon and participate in the Artemis programme.

The UAE's upcoming space programmes include the Thuraya 4 satellite, owned by Space42, scheduled for launch in December 2024, and the MBZ-SAT, currently under development by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, which is slated for launch in January 2025.