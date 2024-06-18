Boeing Starliner's return to Earth pushed to June 26

Photo: AFP file

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 9:58 PM

Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from the International Space Station with its first crew of astronauts has been pushed back to June 26, a Nasa official said on Tuesday.

Nasa astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were launched aboard Starliner on June 5 and arrived at the ISS following a 24-hour flight in which the spacecraft encountered four helium leaks and five failures of its 28 maneuvering thrusters.

Starliner's first flight with astronauts is a crucial last test in a much-delayed and over-budget programme before Nasa can certify the spacecraft for routine astronaut missions and add a second US crew vehicle to its fleet, alongside SpaceX's Crew Dragon.

The new delay of the return of Starliner is intended "to give our team a little bit more time to look at the data, do some analysis and make sure we're really ready to come home," Steve Stich, Nasa's commercial crew program manager, said during a news conference.

Nasa is targeting a departure no earlier than June 26, leaving open an opportunity for further extensions of time at the ISS. Starliner, while designed for future six-month missions, can stay docked to the ISS for a maximum of 45 days during its current mission.