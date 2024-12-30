'Better Man' Review: Robbie Williams is a chimpanzee in this emotionally gripping biopic

When Michael Gracey asked Robbie Williams about his spirit animal, the British pop superstar said lion. The director wasn't convinced, so Robbie said, "Monkey?"

The two agreed, and Gracey went on to make Better Man, a musical biopic that tells the true story of Robbie’s rise, fall, and resurgence. The twist? Robbie is portrayed as a CGI chimpanzee in an otherwise human world.

The singing and eyes are of the man himself, but the movements are credited to actor Jonno Davies. This inventive choice, brought to life by Weta FX (the team behind Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), is both startling and effective. It’s a metaphor that captures Robbie’s cheeky, irreverent personality and his vulnerability. The result is a biopic that’s unafraid to push creative boundaries while diving deep into the complexities of fame and personal struggles, as faced by Robbie.

The story in itself is straightforward — a kid, or shall we say baby chimp, filled with ambitions of fame, idolising the likes of Frank Sinatra, has to deal with a negligent father. He chases fame and gets it, but then faces a downward spiral — substance abuse — which ultimately leads to severe depression until he decides to stop, become better, and make amends.

Comparisons to other famous pop star biopics, like Rocketman (Elton John) and Bohemian Rhapsody (Freddie Mercury), are inevitable. While those films had their share of emotional moments, Better Man feels more raw and intense. Gracey doesn’t shy away from showing the ugliest parts of Robbie’s life— childhood trauma, the weight of fame at a young age, and the dark spiral of substance abuse, addiction and depression.

Where Rocketman dazzled with fantasy sequences and Bohemian Rhapsody leaned into celebration, Better Man stares unflinchingly at the price of stardom. Robbie’s story doesn’t offer neat resolutions, presenting instead a journey of constant healing, making it feel more grounded and relatable.

One of the film’s most striking achievements is its exploration of the human cost of fame. Robbie’s life, as depicted in Better Man, highlights the immense pressure of living in the public eye. The film broaches topics like the fallout of fractured relationships, and the toll of seeking validation through the spotlight.

In doing so, it also touches on the vulnerability of young stars thrust into fame too early—a theme especially poignant in light of recent tragedies, like One Direction star Liam Payne’s passing. Better Man serves as a stark reminder that beneath the glitz and glamour of show business, stars are human beings with fears, flaws, and frailties.

Gracey’s storytelling style alternates between first-person introspection and third-person observation, adding depth to the narrative. The first-person accounts pull us into Robbie’s psyche, revealing his raw emotions and vulnerabilities in moments of despair or reflection, where he battles his inner demons that come in different versions of himself. It feels like we’re hearing his innermost thoughts, making the film deeply personal. The third-person perspective, meanwhile, allows the audience to step back and see the larger picture of his life, from his rise to super stardom to his struggles with addiction and his eventual path to redemption.

While the arc of a rise-fall-redemption story may seem familiar, Better Man makes it fresh by showing the painful, messy reality of Robbie's journey. The film doesn't just celebrate his triumphs but forces him—and the audience—to confront the darkest parts of his past. The CGI chimp is more than a visual gimmick; it's a metaphor for Robbie's unique personality and the contradictions within him. It also makes him more human, which works in making his story resonate on a universal level. You need not be a Robbie Williams fan to enjoy this film. By the end of the movie, you're left with a sense of awe—not just for Robbie as a performer but as a person who has survived and thrived despite immense odds. Gracey has created a raw and emotionally gripping biopic that's as innovative as it is passionate, offering a fresh perspective on the man behind the music. If I had to sit down to find a flaw, I wouldn't because I was thoroughly entertained. Gracey's meticulous dive into Robbie's life is truly commendable but what makes it so much better is the idea of using that CGI chimp. It truly makes all the difference — putting the spotlight on the English singer and songwriter, exactly how he prefers it, that cheeky little chimp.