Watch: President breaks fast with UAE worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

As the faithful gathered for their iftar meal on Sunday evening at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque courtyard, a profound demonstration of leadership unfolded before them. The President of the country, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, joined the UAE residents in the sacred tradition, embodying Ramadan's spirit of humility and compassion.

Stunned by the unexpected presence of royalty, a hushed awe fell over the gathered faithful. Some rose to their feet to show their respect, while others remained transfixed by the towering figure of grace and leadership.

The ubiquitous mobile phones also came out, capturing the moment for posterity as Sheikh Mohamed and his entourage joined the congregation for iftar.

The President gestured for the gatherers to remain seated and start their iftar, ending their 13-hour and 33-minute fast. In his gentle voice, he inquired about the well-being of the crowd.

Accompanied by Vice-President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President sat of the ground as boxes of meals were lined up for the faithful.

The leaders partook in the humble iftar meal, typically comprising fresh salad, a piece of fruit, and a traditional rice dish with meat. Usually, a small bottle of water, a serving of laban and a refreshing yoghurt packet complete the mass iftar meal boxes.

The President also met worshippers inside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The President is rightly called the people's leader. Over the years, residents saw him visiting people in their homes, calling them to appreciate their hard work, applauding their achievements and motivating them in their fields of work.

He always made time for people, and some moments have left everyone speechless and in awe. Like the video that surfaced in July 2023, in which Sheikh Mohamed suddenly stops on his way to his car, calls over two watching expats and takes a picture with them, much to their delight.

