UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Video: UAE distributes more than 9,000 iftar meals in Pakistan during Ramadan

Emirates Red Crescent also distributed 2,000 food parcels (Ramadan Mir) in the two provinces to date, benefiting underprivileged families

by

Wam
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photos: WAM
Photos: WAM

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 9:39 PM

Last updated: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 9:51 PM

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has distributed 4,000 iftar meals in Sindh province, Pakistan, and 5,500 meals in the Balochistan province, as part of its Ramadan project being implemented through its office in the country.

It also distributed 2,000 food parcels (Ramadan Mir) in the two provinces to date, benefiting underprivileged families.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ERC's 'Ramadan Iftar' and 'Ramadan Mir' programmes in Pakistan will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ:

Wam

More news from Ramadan 2024