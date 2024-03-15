Video: UAE distributes more than 9,000 iftar meals in Pakistan during Ramadan

UAE Food Bank launches initiative to provide food to over half a million families and more than three million workers
The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has distributed 4,000 iftar meals in Sindh province, Pakistan, and 5,500 meals in the Balochistan province, as part of its Ramadan project being implemented through its office in the country.
It also distributed 2,000 food parcels (Ramadan Mir) in the two provinces to date, benefiting underprivileged families.
The ERC's 'Ramadan Iftar' and 'Ramadan Mir' programmes in Pakistan will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
