UAE: Weekly draws, prizes at Ramadan Festival in Fujairah

The 26-day event will also feature entertainment shows, games, various types of folk and heritage arts, alongside popular and Arabic food stalls

By WAM

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 4:27 PM

The first edition of the Dibba Ramadan Festival 2024 will be held from March 14 to April 8 at the Dibba Exhibition Centre.

The 26-day festival, organised by the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will feature various entertainment and heritage activities, including daily and weekly draws, competitions, and valuable prizes for visitors.

It will also feature games, and various types of folk and heritage arts, alongside popular and Arabic food stalls.

Stay up to date with the latest news.

A Ramadan Majlis will also be organised, with several prominent figures participating. Additionally, every Tuesday will be designated a free entry day for children so they can enjoy the play area.

