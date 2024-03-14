Revealed: Most dangerous time, day on UAE roads during Ramadan

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 12:16 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 12:37 PM

During the holy month of Ramadan, offices and schools across the country implement different timings to ease daily life for all those fasting. This means that times of when traffic peaks on the roads could vary from other months.

A Dubai-based insurance company that studied accident claims during the holy month last year, has found that motorists must take extra caution between 1pm and 4pm as that is when most accidents take place on UAE roads during Ramadan. Wednesdays are the most dangerous week days, while weekends are the safest for road users.

Hundreds of accidents happen during Ramadan which can be attributed to specific lifestyle changes, noted insurance provider Tokio Marine and RoadSafetyUAE that jointly analysed 1,320 motor insurance claims from March 22 to April 20, 2023 to come up with insights and raise awareness to protect road users.

“UAE motorists need to be especially careful with regards to the behaviour of other drivers during Ramadan because in more than 50 per cent of accidents, third party is at fault; while 36 per cent is shared fault,” noted the study.

Peak accident time

The peak accident day time from 1pm to 4pm accounts for 35 per cent of road accidents, followed by the late morning rush hour from 9am to 12noon at 21 per cent.

Midweek or Wednesday is the most dangerous working day at 19 per cent, followed by Monday and Thursday both at 16 per cent, while Tuesdays see 15 per cent of accidents that go down on Friday at 13 per cent. Weekends or Saturday and Sunday see fewer accidents at 12 and 9 per cent respectively.

The study also revealed motorists in the age bracket of 30-39 years are most vulnerable, followed by those in the age bracket of 40-49.

Takako Matsuo, senior manager Direct Business and Marketing at Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd said: “Ramadan period poses a specific challenge to UAE road users and we want to contribute from our side to keep everyone safe on the road.”

The study noted “fasting can result in dehydration and low blood sugar, which in turn can affect drivers’ attentiveness, concentration, vision and reaction. Irregular meal timings and sleep patterns also cause fatigue, exhaustion, impatience and distraction, which is reflected in early morning accident peaks.”

Always be extra careful

“All road users – motorists, pedestrians, motorcycle riders, bicyclists, etc. – must be extra careful during Ramadan,” underscored Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE. “The rush on the roads is a mix of psychological urges and physical needs and motorists might use this as an excuse to misbehave on the roads,” he added.

RoadSafetyUAE shared the following tips staying safe on the road

Be aware of your own potential limitations

Expect the unexpected – drive defensively

Plan for possible delays and add buffer time

Always wear your seat belt

Watch out during late morning rush-hours

Stay off the roads at sundown, if you can avoid it

Try to anticipate sudden movements of other road users

Keep a sufficient distance and do not tailgate

Avoid fatigue and get enough sleep

Pull over immediately when you feel drowsy

Use public transport or taxis

