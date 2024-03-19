UAE: From obesity to anxiety, how Ramadan helps residents beat health issues

Faithful offer prayer at Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah during the holy month of Ramadan. KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Syed Aleem, a 45-year-old expatriate in the UAE, faced multiple health issues, including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and fatty liver disease. In Ramadan 2023, he made an effort to work on his health. Through a combination of proper diet, physical activity, and increased prayers and Islamic rituals during the fasting month, he committed himself to making significant lifestyle changes.

Syed's dedication saw remarkable results, according to his doctor Kiran Kumar, head of internal medicine at Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman.

In just one month, he lost 6kg, resulting in "substantial improvements" in his metabolic profile. "Notably, his blood sugar levels, fatty liver condition, and blood pressure control showed enhancement too, highlighting the positive impact of his lifestyle modifications," said Dr Kiran.

Beyond the physical aspects, Syed experienced psychological benefits, too. “The spiritual connection nurtured during the holy month contributed to an improvement in his mood and overall fitness, highlighting the interconnectedness of physical and mental well-being.”

Doctors have long advocated the health benefits of fasting during the holy month. According to Dr Kiran, many patients like Syed experience an overall improvement in both medical and psychological well-being, thanks to a strong spiritual connection they develop coupled with a focused diet and exercise routine.

Sense of peace

Another UAE-based doctor said the holy month’s dawn-to-sunset fasting offers “tangible health benefits” — both physical and mental. She highlighted the case of Nourah B, a young woman who struggled with anxiety and sleep disturbances for years.

“Through embracing the practices of Ramadan, including increased prayer, mindfulness, community engagement and gathering for Ramadan, Nourah found a sense of peace. The routine of Ramadan provided her with a stabilising framework, and the communal support further alleviated her mental health struggles,” said Dr Nevra Batur, specialist family medicine at Aster Xpress Clinic, Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Dr Mohamed Yousef, specialist psychiatry at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena, said by promoting self-reflection and mindfulness, Ramadan aids in combating anxiety and depression. The holy month encourages healthier lifestyles that uplift moods and diminish negative emotions. “Moreover, the communal aspect of Ramadan, marked by familial and social bonding, heightens happiness and overall well-being.

“The act of fasting itself instils a profound sense of gratitude and mindfulness of others' needs, motivating charitable acts and deepening appreciation for life's blessings,” he said. “In my experience, I have seen patients with anxiety, depression and other psychological problems improve during Ramadan.”

Lifestyle diseases

Ramadan plays a “crucial role” in helping patients manage lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity. Fasting instils mindful eating habits and portion control, said Dr Nevra.

Another patient of hers, Mubarak P, battled obesity and its associated health risks for years. “Motivated by the spiritual discipline of Ramadan, he embraced mindful fasting, resulting in effective weight loss and enhanced health. By the end of the holy month last year, Ahmed had shed a significant amount of weight, and more importantly, he experienced a remarkable improvement in his overall health. His success story is a testament to the efficacy of fasting as a therapeutic tool, endorsed not only by religious beliefs but also by medical professionals,” she said.

According to the doctor, the impact of Ramadan on health is not restricted to religious or cultural spheres; it offers a holistic approach to well-being. “As we witness these transformative stories of people winning over lifestyle diseases and experiencing mental health improvements, we realise the significance of fasting as a powerful tool for positive change.”

