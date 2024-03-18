UAE: Duty first for this Pakistani security guard as he ends fast, shares iftar on the job

Yasir Khaqan ends fast with his colleagues. Photo: Supplied

Yasir Khaqan, a security guard at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, tirelessly devotes long hours to his work, welcoming and assisting every individual who enters the facility.

Despite experiencing fatigue during Ramadan and facing demanding work schedule, Yasir remains undeterred by the challenges he faces during his work hours. His unwavering commitment to his duties embodies the spirit of compassion and service.

"We often confront urgent situations where quick assistance is crucial for the patient and their companions. My responsibility involves welcoming everyone and guiding them swiftly through the hospital. I ensure they reach the nearest elevator without delay. While on duty, I focus solely on aiding others, disregarding my physical state. There are times when others require urgent attention more than I do," said the employee of Burjeel Hospital at Al Najdah Street in Abu Dhabi.

He emphasised that engaging in activities distracts him from the feeling of physical pain.

Yasir added, "When you are working continuously, your mind is preoccupied. After 9am, the hospital gets very busy, and I literally have no time to think about anything else. This helps. The day passes swiftly. Till about 6pm, there's a steady flow of people in the hospital."

Supportive management

These service staff members are the 'everyday heroes' who remind us that without them, everything would grind to a halt.

Yasir Khaqan

"Our duty entails a 12-hour shift, split evenly between six hours of standing and six hours on hospital floors where we can sit. During this time, we assist patients and visitors with navigating the hospital. Particularly during Ramadan, the hospital management is very understanding, ensuring that those fasting do not need to stand under the Sun for their duties. Assigned tasks take place in shaded areas to prevent anyone from feeling weak due to exhaustion," said the man who supports a family of five back home in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Yasir also stressed that his management shows consideration during Ramadan by providing extra time for prayers.

"I take breaks for Dhuhr and Asar prayers, each lasting half an hour, in addition to our regular one-hour break. During these times, we are not disturbed, and it's up to our conscience to fulfil our duties sincerely, regardless of whether anyone is observing us or not."

When asked about the most challenging aspect of working and fasting, Yasir said, "The first day proved to be the most challenging. I experienced fatigue, drowsiness, thirst, and hunger. However, I believe these are common experiences for everyone when fasting again after a year. Subsequently, the body begins to adapt. I no longer experience any exhaustion."

Ending fast with colleagues

The highlight of the day for Yasir is the iftar, which he enjoys with his colleagues. "I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to end my fast with my colleagues during Ramadan. Over the years, we've fostered strong bonds and mutual understanding. The hospital supplies us with nutritious meal boxes containing dates, biryani, fruits, laban, and a lemon drink, which is more than one can eat. Sharing this meal with my colleagues at the end of a productive day feels like a well-deserved reward."

Yasir, who has lived in the UAE for the past 12 years, said. "Ramadan holds a special place in my heart. It's a period dedicated to prayer and spiritual reflection. Living close to Airport Road, I frequent a nearby small restaurant for Suhoor, which opens its doors at 3 am. Even at that early hour, there's a beeline of customers. There, I indulge in Pakistani-style chana, paratha, or occasionally chicken."

