Sharjah to release 484 inmates this Ramadan

Circular addresses a number of provisions, including remote work options for 70% of staff, suspension of nursing breaks for women during the holy month
Some 484 inmates in Sharjah will be released this Ramadan, thanks to a pardon by the emirate's Ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.
These prisoners were granted the clemency after meeting certain conditions, including good conduct.
Maj-Gen Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked the Sheikh Dr Sultan for the gesture and expressed hope that it can help the prisoners lead a good, productive life.
The move, he added, was also meant to bring happiness to the convicts' families during the holy month.
Sharjah was the third to announce a pardon for this Ramadan. Earlier today, Ajman also orders the release of 314 inmates. The President Sheikh Mohamed also pardoned 735 prisoners.
ALSO READ:
Circular addresses a number of provisions, including remote work options for 70% of staff, suspension of nursing breaks for women during the holy month
The 26-day event will also feature entertainment shows, games, various types of folk and heritage arts, alongside popular and Arabic food stalls
Authority says school timings to not exceed five hours
The public is also reminded to keep receipts, which will come in handy in case of disputes
Official warns of up to Dh500,000 fine for those caught collecting donations illegally
Government agencies in the emirate can implement a flexible working system and adopt remote work policies on Friday
The Human Resources Authority announced the official working hours for government departments, institutions and bodies
Promising to make Ramadan shopping budget-friendly, discounts have been applied to daily essentials, fresh food, kitchen appliances, electronics and more