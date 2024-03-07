The Human Resources Authority announced the official working hours for government departments, institutions and bodies
Umm Al Quwain has announced that government employees in the emirate will have three-day weekends during Ramadan.
In the announcement, it was confirmed that Friday to Sunday would be the weekend during the holy month, and government employees would work five and a half hours on the other days of the week.
The timings are as follows:
Monday to Thursday, 9am to 2.30pm
So far, other emirates in the UAE have announced reduced work hours and remote work options for Fridays during Ramadan.
ALSO READ:
The Human Resources Authority announced the official working hours for government departments, institutions and bodies
Promising to make Ramadan shopping budget-friendly, discounts have been applied to daily essentials, fresh food, kitchen appliances, electronics and more
Eid al Fitr is expected to fall on Wednesday, April 10, meaning residents are expected to get a six-day break during the time
The emirate's authority also announced measures for remote working employees
Any additional hours worked beyond the reduced schedule may be considered overtime
While some like to switch it up with different types of snacks and cuisines, most prefer to have traditional meals and comfort food after a day of fasting
Authority stresses that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules
Here are some ways to spruce up your home for the Holy month and Eid