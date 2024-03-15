Ramadan in UAE: Motorists urged to avoid parking cars randomly for prayers

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 8:09 PM

UAE residents often park cars on non-designated areas during prayer time, this often causes traffic jams and chaos.

In an advisory issued by Abu Dhabi Police, the authority is seen urging residents to avoid parking their cars randomly to offer prayers.

The video advisory, issued in Arabic, said that this is "uncivilised behaviour". Watch the video below:

Earlier, A Dubai-based insurance company that studied accident claims during the holy month last year, found that motorists must take extra caution between 1pm and 4pm as that is when most accidents take place on UAE roads during Ramadan.

It said that Wednesdays are the most dangerous week days, while weekends are the safest for road users.

