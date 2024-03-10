Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 5:15 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 5:38 PM

Moon-sighting committees in countries all around the world have gathered to see the last moon of Sha'ban, which marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

The following countries have announced that the crescent moon has not been sighted on Sunday, March 10, making March 12 the first day of Ramadan.

- Australia: The Australian Fatwa Council announced that Ramadan 2024 will begin on March 12 for Muslims in the country. The Australian National Imams Council in a social media post said that the date was issued following extensive consultations with the Imams from the Australian Fatwa Council and the Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

- Philippines: Local media reported that the Bangsamoro Grand Mufti said that the crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday, March 10, and thus the holy month would commence on March 12.

- Singapore: The Mufti of Singapore has announced that Ramadan in the country will begin on March 12. According to local media, he said that according to astronomical calculations, the crescent seen when the sun sets on Sunday evening is "too small" and "does not meet the criteria of imkanur rukyah (calculation)" agreed upon by members of MABIMS (Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore) countries.

- Indonesia: The Ministry of Religious Affairs in Indonesia announced the start date of Ramadan as March 12, as the crescent had not been sighted at the observation points in the country.

- Malaysia: The Keeper of the Rulers' Seal, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, in Malaysia has announced that Ramadan will start on March 12 in the country.

- Brunei: Ramadan will begin on March 12 in Brunei, as the crescent moon has not been sighted from any part of the country.

ALSO READ: