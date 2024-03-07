Dubai: Where to watch iftar cannon firing this Ramadan

Eid al Fitr is expected to fall on Wednesday, April 10, meaning residents are expected to get a six-day break during the time
Keeping with the tradition, Ramadan cannons will boom from multiple locations across Dubai during the holy month. The firing of cannons to mark the end of the fasting period daily during Ramadan has been a tradition in the UAE since the 1960s.
Seven locations will have fixed cannons that will be fired throughout the month. Every day, a single shot is fired to announce the end of fasting and the start of iftar, and two shots are fired to signal the beginning of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.
Here are the locations to watch cannon firing in Dubai:
Additionally, a mobile cannon will cover several locations across Dubai throughout the holy month. This will be stationed for two days each at the locations including:
