Dubai: Where to watch iftar cannon firing this Ramadan

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 2:46 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 4:02 PM

Keeping with the tradition, Ramadan cannons will boom from multiple locations across Dubai during the holy month. The firing of cannons to mark the end of the fasting period daily during Ramadan has been a tradition in the UAE since the 1960s.

Seven locations will have fixed cannons that will be fired throughout the month. Every day, a single shot is fired to announce the end of fasting and the start of iftar, and two shots are fired to signal the beginning of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here are the locations to watch cannon firing in Dubai:

Expo City Dubai

Burj Khalifa

Festival City

Uptown

Madinat Jumeriah

DAMAC Hills

Hatta Guest House.

Additionally, a mobile cannon will cover several locations across Dubai throughout the holy month. This will be stationed for two days each at the locations including:

Al Satwa Big Mosque

Al Ghaf Walk

Umm Suqeim Majlis

Zabeel Park

Dubai Creek Harbour

Hatta

Al Khawaneej Majles

Dubai Festival City

Dubai International Financial Centre

ALSO READ: