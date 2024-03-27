Dubai Police arrest 202 beggars; most are visit visa holders

Emirates Red Crescent's campaign during the holy month will benefit around 1.8 million people in the UAE and 44 countries around the world
Dubai Police have arrested 202 beggars in the first two weeks of Ramadan, as part of a their anti-begging campaign during the holy month.
Brig Ali Salem Al Shamsi, director of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department at the Dubai Police, said on Wednesday that most of the violators came on a visit visa to make to make quick money by taking advantage of people’s generosity.
Among those arrested were 112 men and 90 women.
According to the Dubai Police, offenders will be subject to a minimum fine of Dh5,000 and up to three months in prison. Those who organise begging activities and bring individuals from abroad to engage in begging shall be punished with imprisonment of no less than six months and a fine of not less than Dh100,000.
Al Shamsi strongly advised the public not to interact with alleged beggars out of pity. He encouraged them to report any illegal activities or begging by calling 901 or using the 'Police Eye' service on Dubai Police smart app. He underscored donations must be made to registered and legitimate charitable organisations to ensure that their contributions will rightfully reach the needy and not dubious individuals or groups.
