Dubai: Meet Ramadan cannon commander who hasn't broken fast with his family in 7 years

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

While delivering a time-honoured tradition and announcing iftar every day during Ramadan in a variety of locations, Lt. Col. Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, a dedicated member of the Dubai Police for 25 years, was unable to break his fast with his own family for seven years.

Major Al Amimi has become a familiar face to the people and even children who gather around him, eagerly waiting to give the signal to fire the Ramadan cannon. They approach him shouting the word: "Fire," a word they have associated with him over the years as they witnessed him shout it either on the TV screen or in real life.

“Since I began in 2017, I have never broken my iftar at home with my family. Instead, I join my colleagues and share the meal with others. As our fathers taught us, a person's land is equivalent to their home, and their work becomes their family. Therefore, it makes no difference whether I break my fast at home or on site,” Major Al Amimi told Khaleej Times.

Major Al Amimi finds solace in knowing that he is part of a larger family. He shares these precious moments with hundreds of families who come daily with their children to witness the cannon's launch. The joy and happiness expressed by the public, both in person and through media, bring him immense satisfaction and reinforces the strategic direction set by the leadership.

Major Al Amimi's passion for the initiative is evident in the photographs he has with children who have grown taller over the years. “Now, every Ramadan I see youth who once were little kids and today they’re taller than me, they approach me with pictures they took with me years ago, and it’s just brought me joy,” he said.

The tradition of using cannons to announce iftar in Dubai dates back to the 1960s when speaker systems were not yet widely available in mosques. Recognising the significance of this ancient practice, Major Al Amimi and the Dubai Police took it upon themselves to develop and modernise it in 2017.

“I have always loved to be part of this, seeing the joy on people’s face and gather to see such a magnificent moment is what make us always try to come up with new ideas,” he shared

Major Al Amimi's dedication to this initiative stems from his belief in the importance of preserving cultural traditions and creating a sense of unity among the diverse population of the UAE. With over 200 nationalities residing in the country, people of all backgrounds, including Muslims and non-Muslims, have come to appreciate and embrace this unique tradition. Whether they watch it on television or gather around the cannon sites, it has become a cherished moment for many.

