Dubai: Meet non-Muslims who serve iftar to thousands of fasting residents

They could always go home and rest after a long day — but these non-Muslim residents and visitor in Dubai choose to spend their afternoons preparing iftar spreads for thousands of people in Deira's Naif area.

Indian expat Suresh Kumar Marimuttu has been doing it for the past six years. He would leave for work at 6am, log off at 1pm, head home, and step back out at 4pm to volunteer for the daily grand iftar gathering organised by the Iman Cultural Centre near the Lootah Mosque.

“I am already very tired by the time I reach home from work. But the moment I arrive at the venue for volunteering, all my fatigue goes away. I am relieved of all stress and tiredness,” said the resident, a volunteer registered with Dubai's Community Development Authority (CDA).

Working as a team leader for mechanics at a logistics company, Suresh has a demanding job but he always finds time to lend a helping hand. "During Ramadan, I prioritise serving guests at the grand Iftar in Deira."

The Iman Cultural Centre has been a meeting point of fasting residents for decades now. What started as a modest gathering of 200 people in the 1980s has now become a massive event that draws in nearly 7,000 every single day.

'Sense of peace'

Sponsored by Ali Rashid Lootah, the daily feast has been made possible with the help of more than 100 volunteers. Local shop owners in the area pitch in, too, with many temporarily closing their stores and lending their spaces to accommodate the gathering.

Another expat Sriraj Janakiraman has always looked forward to helping out at the gathering for the past two years. Anyone looking for him at 5pm would find him at the Lootah Mosque, arranging food items for iftar.

"This volunteering gives me a sense of relief and peace every day," said Sriraj, who used to volunteer in various initiatives back in his hometown in Chennai, India.

"I go to sleep wholeheartedly with a mindset that I have helped people break their fast and contributed to the betterment of humanity," added the volunteer, who ensures no guest is left behind.

Best way to experience Dubai spirit

Vignesh Manoharan is new to Dubai and for him, this iftar event is the best way to immerse in the city's rich culture.

“I was looking for opportunities to help during Ramadan and finally found people who volunteer for this iftar," said the visitor who happily does tasks like laying out food and cleaning up.

“The prayers and smiles of the faithful are so magical. They bless me after breaking their fast,” Vignesh said.

“Volunteering is something you do without expecting anything in return. But what I get is pure peace and happiness,” Vignesh added.

