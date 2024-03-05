Dubai announces Ramadan work hours for government employees

Visitors can shop at the brand-new Wonders Souk situated which will be themed after a traditional Emirati market
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced the official working hours for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan.
The timings are as follows:
- Monday to Thursday from 9am to 2.30pm
- Friday from 9am to 12pm
The department further said that government agencies in the emirate can implement a flexible working system and adopt remote work policies on Friday, applicable for up to 70% of the total number of employees.
Government agencies must determine working hours for employees who work in shifts or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities in a way that suits their operational requirements and ensures the proper functioning of their work.
Inputs from Wam
