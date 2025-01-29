How UAE uses sports to unite the world, drive tourism and build a legacy

Photo: File

The UAE has long understood the power of sports as a unifying force. From the iconic Dubai World Cup horse race to the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, our country has hosted some of the most significant global sporting events, cementing our position on the international stage. Sports have driven the UAE, attracting athletes, fans, and media worldwide while showcasing our hospitality and open mind.

Last weekend, Dubai hosted one of the most exciting mixed martial arts (MMA) events. The Professional Fighters League's ‘Road to Dubai’ Champions Series, held at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, attracted the biggest names in MMA. The face-off between top talents Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes wasn't just an incredible fight but a statement to the world of sports. It showcased the UAE's growing ability to attract premier sporting events and draw global attention.

Events like this solidify the UAE's comprehensive strategy of leveraging sports to enhance its global standing. This successful formula, integrating sports, tourism, and culture, has allowed the UAE to make a splash on the world stage.

Building bridges through sports

The UAE's commitment to sports goes beyond hosting events; it's about creating platforms that unite the world here in our hometown. The Professional Fighters League in Dubai mirrors the success of another UAE institution: the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens, which I’m proud to be a part of.

Every December, the Sevens transforms Dubai into a global crossroads, welcoming tens of thousands of fans from more than 100 countries. It's a weekend where a sport transcends competition, connecting people of different cultures and backgrounds. The Sevens isn't just about rugby; it's about shared experiences and the power of sports to transform a city.

The impact of hosting these global events is both immediate and long-lasting. Events like the ‘Road to Dubai’ Champions Series and the Rugby Sevens are economic engines, filling hotels, restaurants, and local businesses with visitors worldwide. For many, these tournaments are their first experience of Dubai, leaving them with a lasting impression of a vibrant, inclusive, and world-class city.

The tourism ripple effect is undeniable. Major events encourage repeat visits and create word-of-mouth ambassadors who carry Dubai's story back to their home countries. The result is a steady influx of travellers who contribute to the economy and further cement the UAE's reputation as a top destination.

Choosing the right partner

Behind every successful event lies a network of strategic partnerships that amplify its impact. The Professional Fighters League partnered with Dubai to make its Champions Series a global spectacle. At the same time, the support of major brands like Emirates, DP World, and HSBC bolsters events like the Abu Dhabi-held NBA series, UFC championship and the Emirates Dubai Rugby Sevens.

These partnerships provide more than financial support. When global companies align themselves with UAE-hosted events, they endorse the nation's capacity for excellence and help attract even larger audiences. The ripple effect of these collaborations strengthens the UAE's global appeal, demonstrating what can be achieved when sports and business come together.

A legacy of leadership

The UAE’s approach to sports reflects a broader philosophy: Think big, act boldly, and welcome everyone. This vision isn’t just about hosting large-scale events; it’s about fostering an enduring culture of participation and inclusivity.

At the grassroots level, programmes introducing MMA, football, rugby, and other sports empower young Emiratis with discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. These programmes ensure that the UAE’s future generations are not just spectators but active participants in its sporting legacy.

Initiatives like the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which encourages residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days, exemplify this drive. This annual event doesn’t just promote physical activity, it aims to transform Dubai into one of the healthiest cities in the world. From free fitness classes across parks to innovative wellness programmes in schools, the initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment to improving the quality of life for people of all ages. The message is clear: Sports and health go hand in hand, and both are integral to the UAE’s vision for the future.