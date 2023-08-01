Woman says she had to tape seat window on Delta flight as shade was missing

Allyson Shapiro has shared her "insane" flight experience in a TikTok video

A passenger on a Delta Airlines flight from France to New York has said that she was told to use a booklet to block light when her window blinds did not work, according to media reports.

Allyson Shapiro, who made the allegation, is the daughter of Jill Zarin, who appeared on the TV reality show The Real Housewives of New York City.

Shapiro, 31, said she paid $4,000 (Dh14,692) for the flight ticket and was not allowed to change the seat when she complained about the shade, according to the Daily Mail.

Shapiro shared her flight experience in a TikTok video posted on July 9. In the clip, she is seen pasting a safety booklet on her window using tape to block the sunlight. “You have to tape your own window shade because Delta decided not to include one on an 8-hour flight,” the text on the video read.

Shapiro said in the video, “We are on an eight-hour flight from Nimes to New York, and this is my window. No window shade, nothing, for eight hours, and it’s like a $4,000 (Dh14,692) ticket on Delta so thank you Delta,” reported the Independent.

Calling the incident “insane”, Shapiro shared in the caption of the video that the flight crew even asked her to remove the booklet before leaving as the “management would be upset”, according to Business Insider.

“When you pay for an extremely expensive international flight that’s 8 hours long you would think a window shade would be included…they offered me tape and safety books (ironically) so I could tape it myself. I used to be a very loyal Delta customer, but this was just insane. They made us remove it before landing because management would be upset…shouldn’t they be upset for having a broken window and not letting us switch seats?!” the caption read.

In a subsequent TikTok video, shared on July 10, Shapiro clarified that her window shade was broken and removed and that “we weren’t given any option besides taping it ourselves”.

Shapiro further said that the flight attendant she complained to about the missing window shade was “very rude to us, very dismissive, basically saying, 'What do you want me to do about it?’”. However, she added, the other “more friendly” flight stewardess gave her tape and a safety booklet for a makeshift window blind.

“I’ll probably fly Delta again, but it would be nice if anyone from Delta reached out to me after 4 million people saw that video,” she added, according to the New York Post.

