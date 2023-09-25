Watch: Tesla robot performs yoga; here's what Elon Musk had to say

Photo: AFP file

Tesla on Sunday showcased the capabilities of its humanoid robot, Tesla Optimus, which can now sort objects and do yoga. This prompted CEO Elon Musk to affirm that the Tesla Bot has made progress.

In the video, shared on X, formerly Twitter, the robot is seen self-calibrating its arms and legs and then locating its limbs in space using its vision and “joint position encoders”. Tesla claims that having been accurately calibrated, the humanoid robot can learn various tasks more efficiently including picking and sorting objects of different colours fully autonomously while “dealing with the dynamic reality of our world”.

“Optimus also demonstrates autonomous corrective action capabilities” and “can be trained to conduct new tasks, such as un-sorting”. The video shows the robot putting the green and blue blocks back on the table from the trays.

Following this, the humanoid is seen striking a yoga pose to stretch “after a long day of work”. It balances on one leg and attempts to fold its hands together as if to say 'Namaste', which is an Indian greeting.

“Optimus can now sort objects autonomously. Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out. Come join to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine)” the text attached to the video read.

Replying to the post, Elon Musk called it “progress”.

Many seemed curious about the humanoid, which is still under development.

“I noticed Optimus is right-handed. Is there a left-handed Optimus too?” a person asked.

Another said, “It’s incredible to consider where the world will be in a decade, let alone 5 years, or one”.

“Man the hand move looks like CG!” a comment read.

According to Tesla, its humanoid project is aimed at creating a “general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks”.

“Achieving that end goal requires building the software stacks that enable balance, navigation, perception and interaction with the physical world,” Tesla said.

