Watch: Terrifying moment when rollercoaster breaks down, leaving riders hanging at 90-degree angle mid-air

A group of thrill-seekers was left stranded in the air after their rollercoaster ride malfunctioned at a theme park in the UK on Friday afternoon.
The ride, called 'The Rage', at Adventure Island in Essex would take people up a vertical climb before dropping them down from a height of 72ft and zooming through the loops.
On Friday, as the carriage was going up, it got stuck on the vertical track, leaving riders hanging at a 90-degree angle for "at least half an hour", according to media reports.
Videos shared on social media captured the horrifying moment:
Rescuers were seen rushing to The Rage to help the passengers, the reports added. Onlookers said the eight people on board had to be harnessed and assisted as they were evacuated through an emergency escape platform.
Though the scene was terrifying, theme park visitors said the situation was handled calmly and the response was prompt.
One of the passengers was an eight-year-old girl, who was reportedly "unfazed" by what happened.
