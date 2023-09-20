Watch: Pilot ejects moments before military jet crashes, bursts into flames killing 5-year-old girl

The Bishan otters and the Marina otters engage in an intense 'gang war'
A video has captured the moments when an Italian military jet crashed during an exercise in the northern city of Turin last week, killing a five-year-old girl. The pilot of the jet had ejected safely and survived the crash with some burn injuries.
In the video, shared on X, formerly Twitter, nine jets can be seen flying in two V-formations when one of them loses altitude and crashes. The pilot ejects safely and is seen descending using a parachute as the jet bursts into flames sending plumes of black smoke into the air.
Italian news agency ANSA reported that the crashed jet was part of the Frecce Tricolori acrobatic team of the Italian Air Force practicing in Turin on September 16. The team was preparing for an air show, scheduled for Sunday, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Italian Air Force.
The military aircraft crashed near the Turin Caselle airport and the car, in which the five-year-old victim was travelling, was struck by its parts. The girl’s nine-year-old brother sustained burn injuries and was rushed to a children’s hospital while their parents also got burned and were taken to two other hospitals.
Following the crash, Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto offered condolences to the family members of the victim. “The ministry expresses its condolences to the family members,” he said adding that he “had made available every facility and skill for the handling of the emergency and in support of any people involved".
Deputy Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Salvini called the accident “terrible”.
“A terrible tragedy. A prayer and a hug of heartfelt condolences,” Salvini wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team of the Italian Air Force is tasked with performing spectacular flybys at events of national importance, according to the Associated Press.
