Watch: Pakistani paraglider lands in chief guest's stand in viral video

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 2:37 PM

A paraglider made quite the landing at a public event in Pakistan recently, a video of which has gone viral.

The video was taken at a celebration of Gilgit-Baltistan's 76th Independence Day, which was on November 1. The event featured a paraglider making a dramatic entrance, followed by a trail of red and blue smoke.

However, the glider appeared to have miscalculated his speed and trajectory, as he landed not on the field but directly in the stands - right in the first row, where the Chief Guest of the event was seated.

The people in the stands around the Chief Guest moved away quickly, and no one seems to have been injured. On the contrary, there were smiles all around as the blue smoke around the glider cleared and he grappled with his parachute, officials stepping forward to help him.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: