Watch: Athlete breaks record with jaw-dropping feat, walks 185m high LED slackline in Doha

Athlete breaks record with jaw-dropping feat, walks 185m high LED slackline in Doha

His highest urban walk takes place at the iconic curved buildings with two hotels in the Qatar city

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 8:10 AM

A 2.5cm thick rope suspended 185m above ground between two iconic curved buildings in Doha recently served as the location for an amazing feat of human strength, dexterity, and courage.

Jaan Roose, a Red Bull athlete, walked an LED-lit slackline between two curved buildings housing the Raffles and Fairmont Doha hotels. Although Roose is no stranger to daredevil acts and intense slackline feats, this was his highest urban walk, according to Qatar news media.

The world’s longest LED-lit, single-building slackline is called 'Sparkline', due to the LED lights allowing the line to sparkle in the night.

The awe-inspiring video has attracted comments praising Roose for his "balancing skills & pure control."

"This is the coolest thing ever," said one commenter.

Jaan Roose is an international athlete who performs such amazing stunts all over the world, including one between two mountains in Kazakhstan, and over lions and elephants in Kenya.

